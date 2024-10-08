Citizen takes private clinic to court over substandard dental services

LAHORE: A local citizen, Muhammad Akram, has approached a local in Lahore against a private clinic owner for allegedly providing substandard dental services.

In the petition, Akram claimed that he paid Rs 67,000 for dental implants at the clinic, but they failed to fix them properly.

Despite repeated complaints, the clinic did not address his concerns, prompting the citizen to seek legal action. The court has directed the clinic to refund the amount to the “dissatisfied” patient.

According to Akram, the clinic’s negligence has caused him distress and financial loss.