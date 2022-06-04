Citizen torches motorcycle after massive hike in petrol price, threatens suicide

A Shikarpur citizen has torched his motorcycle to vent out anger over a massive hike in petroleum products prices and threatened to commit suicide, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A citizen of Sindh’s Shikarpur namely Gul Baig got annoyed with buying the petrol for his motorcycle at higher rates. He later torched his motorcycle and threatened to commit suicide by torching himself as well.

The residents came in and doused the fire immediately.

READ: OGRA APPROVES HIKING GAS PRICE UP TO 45 PER CENT

On June 2, the federal government had increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight.

The development had been announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol was fixed at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

It was the second such increase within a span of two weeks as the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre on May 26, the biggest increase in fuel price in the country’s history.

Comments