Citizens catch two muggers in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens caught two alleged muggers in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As security authorities failed to take control of the deteriorating street crime situation in the city, citizens are capturing muggers.

Citizens of Surjani town caught two robbers and handed over to the police after subjecting them to torture.

According to police officials, the alleged robbers were committing a robbery near Surjani Town – Sector L.

A citizen opened fire on the robbers, leaving one of the alleged street criminals injured and later his accomplice was captured by other people on the scene.

The injured robber was shifted to the hospital by police.

In another incident, three alleged robbers were arrested in a police encounter near Korangi Creek Road in Karachi’s Korangi district.

According to details, the three robbers were arrested after the exchange of fire between robbers and police at the Korangi creek road.

The arrested accused were identified as Naeem, Abdul Wahab, and Suleman. The police recovered three pistols, and 17 snatched mobile phones and wallets from the suspects’ possession.

