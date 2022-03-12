Citizens foil car snatching bid, catch fleeing dacoits

PHOOL NAGAR: Citizens have caught armed dacoits after foiling a car snatching bid in Punjab’s Phool Nagar city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place near Khanke Morr Village where dacoits attempted to snatch the rented vehicle, mobile phone and cash from the driver.

A passer-by sensed the ongoing criminal activity and resisted the robbery when the dacoits were trying to flee from the scene. The armed dacoits opened fire on the resisting citizen, however, he miraculously escape unhurt.

During the resistance, other citizens gathered in a large number at the crime scene and surrounded the dacoits. Later, they managed to catch the dacoits who were trying to hide in a sugarcane field.

The dacoits were tortured by the outrageous citizens and later they handed them over to the police.

In a separate incident today that took place in Karachi, motorbike riding gunmen deprived a communication shop of one million rupees cash and five mobile phones in a robbery in Karachi’s Shershah.

The robbers while leaving the shop took off the shirt of an employee of the shop.

The criminals committed the crime at Minhaj Gulfam Communications in Shershah Block-D near Shaheen Hotel, when the shop owner Awais Gulfam and an employee were shutting down the shop.

During the robbery, a bandit waiting on the motorbike, told his accomplice to take off the shirt worn by the shop’s employee. The accused changed the shirt while sitting on the motorcycle.

Armed accused also subjected the shop owner to torture and opened fire while successfully fleeing from the crime scene.

“We have extended help in recovery of cell phones of citizens worth 180 million rupees,” the shop owner, who is also an office bearer of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association said. He requested the police to help him in recovery of snatched cash and valuables.

Shershah police station has registered the case of the robbery at the communication shop.

