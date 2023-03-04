Citizens shows lack of interest in vehicle registration campaign

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi have shown a lack of interest in registering their vehicles as road-checking campaign drive across Sindh is underway, ARY News reported.

Following the Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar’s order, Sindh police were carrying out a campaign to get the vehicle transferred to the name of the original owner, but the Karachiites are showing a lack of interest in the matter.

According to police officials, dozens of citizens are being fined on a daily basis for not registering their vehicles. “Some vehicle owners have paid challan twice but are adamant to follow the rules,” a police official said.

The vehicles being driven on the open letter were impounded and released after completing the relevant documentation.

READ: SALE OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLES BANNED

Deputy Director of the Excise Motor Vehicle Department, Zia Shah, said that more than 300,000 number plates have been issued in the past few years, out of which 250,000 owners have received them.

Last week, the provincial minister for excise, taxation and narcotics control department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the non-registered vehicles, vehicles carrying fancy number plates and open letter cars vehicles will be seized across the province.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the tax collection campaign for tax-defaulting vehicle owners will continue till March 10.

Moreover, the officials of the Sindh Excise and Taxation department have so far checked 33,352 vehicles in the ongoing road-checking campaign drive across the province to collect tax from defaulting owners of the vehicles.

As many as 2406 vehicles were impounded while the documents of 2797 others were seized. During the road-checking campaign, till the 14th day Rs 4 crore tax was also recovered.

Comments