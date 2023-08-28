26.9 C
Citizens move court to challenge inflated electricity bills

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi citizens have approached the court to challenge the inflated electricity bills and the imposition of taxes, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rawalpindi citizens including Ghulam Shabbir, Taj Abbasi and others have challenged the inflated electricity bills, high power tariff and hefty taxes in the high court.

A writ petition has been filed at the high court’s Rawalpindi bench by the citizens through their counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan Advocate.

Justice Jawwad Hassan will hear the writ petition today. The petition stated that the government is responsible for improving the living standards of the citizens and providing relief to the masses.

It added that the government and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a massive hike in the electricity bills and made the lives of citizens more difficult by imposing taxes.

The petitioners sought the high court to nullify the decision to impose several taxes and inflated electricity bills. They also sought court orders to stop the power companies from disconnecting the power supply.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills to assert pressure on the government for relief.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

