Citizens stage protest against MQM-P in Landhi

KARACHI: Residents of Landhi area of Karachi staged a protest against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over gas shortage and water scarcity, ARY News reported on Monday.

The protesting citizens also pelted stones and vandalised the MQM-P’s office.

Earlier on November 26, Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that injustices were being committed with Sindh in the distribution of gas and electricity and urged the federal government to resolve the issues.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has penned down a letter to Musadik Masood Malik – State Minister for Petroleum – and expressed concerned over the ‘injustice with Sindh’ in the distribution of gas and electricity and fulfillment of its demands.

“Despite the fact that the important matters arising out of the Constitutional provisions has been taken up from time to time with the Federal Government, but no action has so far been instigated,” he noted in the letter.

The provincial minister noted that there was an acute gas shortage in Sindh. “People of province are facing severe problems due to this gas load shedding, while industries are facing closures, which is not only creating unemployment and is also a loss to National Economy,” he added.

He demanded a fresh Gas allocation policy to be chalked out for the province, in consultation with the Sindh Government. He also demanded that the federal government give Sindh representation in the federal energy regulatory bodies and in K-Electric’s board of directors.

