‘Citizens using up to 200 units to get relief in power tariff soon in Sindh’

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government has announced that electricity consumers in Sindh using up to 200 units will soon receive significant relief in their electricity bills, ARY News reported on Monday.

During an appearance on ARY News’ program Bakhabar Sawira, the spokesperson – Sadia Javed –stressed that the Sindh government is actively working on a project to reduce electricity prices, fulfilling a promise made by Bilawal Bhutto.

Sadia Javed clarified that while the federal government, under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), had not been able to implement the free electricity scheme nationwide due to political constraints, the Sindh government is now moving forward with this initiative.

READ: Nawaz Sharif announces major relief for electricity consumers

In respond to the recent power tariff relief announcement by PML-N, she stated that the relief should not have been limited to Punjab.

She urged for unity and cautioned against political point-scoring, which she believes harms the nation.

Javed also hinted at an imminent announcement from the Sindh government that will provide much-needed financial relief to the people of Sindh by lowering electricity costs.

In response to recent comments by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, she advised patience and assured that the Sindh government is committed to delivering on its promises to ease the financial burden on the province’s residents.