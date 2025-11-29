City Under One Roof: How 272 residents survive Alaska's brutal winters

Whittier, an isolated seaside town in Southern Alaska, is home to Jamie Loan. The 36-year-old moved there with her husband, Kyle, seven years ago. Nestled between glaciers and mountains, Whittier endures brutal winters, with temperatures plummeting significantly and the sun disappearing behind the peaks for months at a time.

While the sea teems with wildlife such as orcas, the land remains much quieter. The last census recorded only 272 residents. Almost everyone lives in the Begich Towers, a 14-story former military building often referred to as the “City Under One Roof.” However, Jamie and Kyle chose a waterfront condo, which they purchased for just £15,000.

Life in Whittier involves contending with an annual snowfall that can reach 40 feet. To cope, locals utilize a network of underground tunnels to navigate the town safely. Jamie explains that these tunnels serve as innovative shortcuts, protecting residents from high winds. School children even decorate them with positive affirmations.

The town is accessible only via the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel, a single-lane road through a mountain that operates on a strict schedule. Jamie describes travel as treacherous and prefers to stock up on groceries to limit trips outside of Whittier.

Despite the challenges, Jamie loves the lifestyle. The community feels like a family, often gathering for holidays at the local diner. Summers bring up to 700,000 tourists for hiking and kayaking in Prince William Sound, but winters turn Whittier into a quiet ghost town, perfect for viewing the Northern Lights.

“I think what draws those of us who live here to Whittier is that we have a road, but we also have space to roam and adventure,” Jamie says.