Civic bodies on high alert as Karachi braces for another monsoon spell

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review measures ahead of the forecast of heavy rains in Karachi and other Sindh districts, ARY News reported.

The meeting, attended by PMD officials and other civic agencies, briefed the chief secretary about the measures put in place in view of heavy monsoon showers prediction by the Met Department.

The PDMA Sindh officials told the meeting that some Sindh districts may receive 300 millimetres of rainfall under third monsoon spell that is likely to hit parts of the province from July 23.

Karachi commissioner told the meeting that he had directed the authorities of all districts to immediately initiate the cleanliness work on an emergency basis and get it done before the rain.

Moreover, civic bodies were put on high alert and vacations of all employees cancelled ahead of forecast of heavy showers in the metropolis.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July. While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from 24th to 26th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July. While, in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 22nd to 25th July.

