Faulty internal wiring disrupted power in parts of Civil Hospital, KE expertise was sought by Admin

Power supply at Civil Hospital was disrupted due to an internal wiring fault at the facility, and not due to K-Electric, Karachi’s electric supplier said in a statement on Saturday.

While internal faults strictly fall outside K-Electric’s domain, the utility extended its support recognizing the hospital’s critical role in providing continued medical care for patients.

KE provided support for the restoration of power upon request of Civil Hospital Administration.

Spokesperson KE stated: “While this is beyond our remit, we extended support on humanitarian grounds. Fortunately, a team was nearby, and we were able to divert but this may not always be the case. It is important for critical institutions such as Hospitals and KWSC to be self-reliant to deal with and prevent such instances such as having good electrical staff on standby at all times, regular inspection of internal wiring and maintenance of equipment. Internal staff familiar with the wiring would also be able to resolve these issues a lot faster.”

Nonetheless, the utility’s distribution team was on-ground with the administrative and support staff of Civil Hospital to help them fix the fault.”