Civil, military leaders vow to bring Priyantha Kumara’s murderers to justice   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Monday vowed to bring perpetrators behind the murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot to justice, ARY NEWS reported.

During a meeting on the law and order situation headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, NSA Moeed Yusuf and other civil and military leaders, the participants expressed remorse over the murder of Priyantha Kumara.

The meeting vowed to bring perpetrators in the Sialkot factory incident to justice and agreed to devise a comprehensive policy to deal with such acts.

“No mob is allowed to take law into their own hands,” they agreed.

The meeting headed by Imran Khan also lauded the production manager at the factory, Malik Adnan, for attempting to rescue Priyantha Kumara while putting his life in danger.

The participants also condole with the wife of the Sri Lankan national over her tragic loss.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijewickrama on Monday lauded timely action of Pakistan government in Sialkot lynching case.

This he said after receiving condolences from a delegation of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Arshad Dad over the brutal killing of Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday.

Terming the incident as a sad incident, Arshad Dad said that the Pakistani nation and government stand firmly united with SL and the family of the deceased.

The PTI leader also condemned the incident and ensured the SL embassy of the provision of justice. Talking to the media Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijevickrama expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by Islamabad into the killing of their national.

“The government of Pakistan took timely action into the incident,”, he added.

