Amendment in civil servant promotion policy approved

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved an amendment to the civil servant promotion policy, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per notification issued by the Establishment Department of KP, the amendment has been made to Serial No. 4, Clause D of the existing promotion policy.

Under the revised policy, a government servant on deputation will now be eligible for promotion with their consent.

However, if promoted while on deputation, the officer or employee will be required to return to their parent department.

The notification further clarifies that upon return, their seniority will remain unaffected by the deputation period.

Read more: Pakistan amends Civil Servants Promotion Rules 1973

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif urged the civil servants to serve the country and nation with their utmost capacities and expressed the hope that they were capable of steering the country out of the current crises.

According to details, the prime minister made these remarks while addressing the passing out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

PM Shehbaz Sharif reminded probationary officers that after assuming their basic responsibilities in the practical life, they would be confronted with issues like unemployment, poverty, disease, lack of education and delayed response to public problems.

Appreciating the civil bureaucracy, the prime minister said that he personally knew a number of good officers who had strived to serve the country by shedding their sweat and blood.