Civilian killed during police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: In a distressing incident, a civilian was killed during a police encounter on Site Super Highway area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to SSP East, the victim, identified as Farhan S/O Lataf Khan, was caught in the crossfire as police chased suspected robbers who had entered the Surjani area.

Dr. Farrukh Raza, SSP East, confirmed that the injured citizen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police are actively pursuing the suspects responsible for the incident.

A day earlier, a man was shot dead by some unidentified individuals in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

As per the police officials, the diseased person was identified as Fazal Zaman, while a letter from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been found from the car of the victim, seeking permission for commercial shops, leading authorities to believe that the person might be in the real estate business.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq stated that documents recovered from the victim suggest the incident might be linked to personal enmity.