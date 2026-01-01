CJ Afridi vows to continue judicial reforms in 2026

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding fundamental rights, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the fair, impartial, and timely delivery of justice.

In his New Year message, the Chief Justice extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan, members of the judiciary, the legal fraternity, and all those who look to the courts for justice and reassurance.

He said the Constitution entrusts the judiciary with the solemn responsibility of ensuring that justice is not only done but also seen to be done, adding that this obligation takes on deeper significance when viewed through the experiences of ordinary citizens who approach the courts with hope, trust, and vulnerability.

Emphasising the need for a citizen-centric justice system, Justice Afridi said the year ahead calls for reflection, reform, and a renewed commitment to placing citizens at the centre of judicial processes.

He stressed that justice must be accessible in practice rather than merely in principle, dignified in procedure, and responsive to the needs of women, children, marginalised segments of society, and people living in remote and underserved regions.

Outlining priorities for the coming year, he said the judiciary would pursue meaningful reforms aimed at improving access to justice, reducing delays, strengthening transparency, and responsibly leveraging technology to improve judicial efficiency.

He added that these efforts would focus on outcomes that matter most to the public, including timely decisions, understandable procedures, and courts that are approachable and humane.

Expressing confidence in the institution, the Chief Justice said that through collective resolve, professionalism, and integrity, the judiciary would continue to strengthen public trust and uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

He reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to serving every citizen with fairness, independence, and compassion, and expressed hope that the New Year would bring renewed confidence in the rule of law and a justice system that reaches every doorstep.