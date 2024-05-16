CJCSC addresses participants of 53rd PN Staff Course

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and addressed the participants of the 53rd PN Staff Course.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC expressed his views on the armed forces’ efforts in confronting the multifaceted conventional and non-conventional challenges.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said that the Pakistan Navy has always fulfilled the expectations for the protection of maritime borders.

“The Pakistan Navy has a proud history of bravery and sacrifices for the motherland,” the CJCSC added.

Earlier upon arrival, General Sahir Shamshad Mirzaki was welcomed by Commander Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood. On the occasion, the CJCSC also laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha at the martyr’s monument.

Read More: CJCSC, Turkish Army chief reaffirm expanding strategic ties

Earlier on April 18, Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.