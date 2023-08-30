CJCSC calls on Tajikistan President

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Wednesday called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, ARY News reported.

The CJCSC, , who is on official visit to Tajikistan, also had separate meetings with other government and military officials during which matters of mutual interests were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Earlier, Pakistan and Tajikistan agreed to enhance bilateral relations towards strategic cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

Read more: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to enhance bilateral relations

The leadership of the two countries expressed satisfaction on the steady growth and momentum of the bilateral relations and agreed to enhance these relations towards a strategic cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

The two leaders agreed that the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which will further enhance bilateral cooperation, should be finalized at the earliest and be signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Dushanbe next year.