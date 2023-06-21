CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets Chinese counterpart

RAWALPIND: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to China from 18-22 June 2023 as head of the delegation for Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks, ARY News quoted ISPR.

During the visit, CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met the Chinese Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli. During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation between China and Pakistan.

General Mirza reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people. He also said that not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood test of time, but also high-level cooperation in defence and training has progressed well.

General Mirza also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high-ranking civil and military dignitaries including Mr Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister, Mr Chen Wenqing and other key military & government officials.

Both sides re-affirmed commitment; that being “Iron Brothers” and “All Weather Friends”, Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.