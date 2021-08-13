CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays visit to Kazakhstan

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Kazakhstan today (Friday), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the Chairman JCSC who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan had separate meetings with the Defence Minister, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza said Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Kazakhstan.