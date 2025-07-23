CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad attends IDEF-2025

ISTANBUL: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has attended the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) at Istanbul, Turkiye, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A globally renowned event that highlights cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the defence sector, the military media wing added.

On the sidelines, CJCSC held separate meetings with General (Retd) Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defence of Turkiye, Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, Mr Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, Deputy Minister of Defence Azerbaijan and General Metin Gurak, Chief of Turkish General Staff.

Discussions were held on variety of issues of bilateral military cooperation with emphasis on importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of defence and security

“The dignitaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening strategic partnerships and enhancing defence corporation in line with dictates of future geo-strategic environment and technological advancements,” the ISPR added.

The dignitaries praised the professionalism, operational excellence, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism, recognizing their significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability.