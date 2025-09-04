CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad meets Qatar’s Deputy PM, Armed Forces Chief

Doha: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani and Qatar Armed Forces Chief Lt General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal.

The CJCSC is visiting Doha to participate in the second round of the Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC) meeting between Pakistan and Qatar, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the interaction, both sides discussed the evolving regional security dynamics and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

General Sahir Shamshad emphasized the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar, and explored future avenues of defence and security cooperation under the framework of the HMCC.

The civil and military leadership of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal and responsible role in ensuring regional stability and appreciated professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.