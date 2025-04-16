CJCSC meets UAE state defence minister, chief of staff

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met with United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Minister of State for Defence and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and discussed regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation between the countries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on H.E Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and H.E Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and H.E Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The CJCSC also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and witnessed different manufacturing facilities. During separately-held meetings, the discussions focused on regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation.

“The civil and military leadership of UAE appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”