CJCSC says Pakistan’s peace efforts should not be mistaken as weakness

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza says Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism for the restoration of peace in the region.

He was addressing the 146th graduation passing out parade in Asghar Khan PAF Academy Risalpur on Thursday. He said Pakistan is a peaceful country and seeks harmony and peaceful co-existence with all countries.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee said Pakistan Air Force always completed the hopes of the nation.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza said the Armed forces are fully capable to meet any challenges.

He congratulated participants of the course and hoped that they will keep themselves acquainted with modern techniques to meet challenges.

Earlier, Pakistan reacted to unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs regarding Pakistan and the United States (US) bilateral ties.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement that India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct.

Responding to media questions about unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

