Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, ARY News reported.

According to details, the president lauded the services of General Nadeem Raza for the defence of the country.

The president expressed best wishes to the outgoing CJCSC.

Earlier, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid farewell visits to the Naval and Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visits, the outgoing CJCSC General Nadeem Raza called on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

General Raza expressed satisfaction on the combat readiness of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and appreciated their resolve to safeguard the maritime and aerial frontiers of the country.

The naval and air chiefs thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst Tri-Services.

