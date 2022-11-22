CJCSC pays farewell visits to Naval, Air headquarters

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid farewell visits to Naval and Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News quoted ISPR on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visits, the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza called on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

General Raza expressed satisfaction on the combat readiness of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and appreciated their resolve to safeguard the maritime and aerial frontiers of the country.

The naval and air chiefs thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst Tri-Services.

Earlier upon arrival at Air and Naval Headquarters, smartly turned out contingents presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza.

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid a farewell visit to Quetta Garrison, ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Bajwa paid a farewell visit to Quetta Garrison and laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops.

The army chief appreciated the efforts and contributions of the corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province, their assistance to provincial government during recent flooding and socio-economic development.

Later, General Bajwa also inaugurated Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (ICQ), which is the first-ever cardiac facility of 120 beds established in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE’s ambassador, Urban Poverty Alleviation Programme’s (UPAP) director, governor Balochistan and chief secretary Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

“COAS said that this cardiac institute will serve the population of Balochistan at Quetta and two more such facilities are also planned for Balochistan under the same project,” the statement read.

The army chief also presented Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam to Director UPAP Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli on behalf of Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi.

General Bajwa also visited the Command and Staff College and the School of Infantry and Tactics. During these visits, the army chief interacted with faculty and student officers.

Upon his arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Comments