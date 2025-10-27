CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza discusses defense ties during Bangladesh visit 

DHAKA: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), held a series of high-level meetings with Bangladesh’s top civil and military leadership during his official visit to Dhaka.

The CJCSC called on H.E. Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division.

During these separately held meetings, both sides discussed the evolving regional and global security environment, emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation. General Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to strengthen relations based on sovereign equality and mutual respect.

Both sides expressed optimism about expanding military-to-military engagements, including training exchanges, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

The CJCSC also visited the School of Infantry and Tactics in Sylhet, where he interacted with faculty and students.

The Bangladeshi civil and military leadership commended the professionalism and achievements of the Pakistan Armed Forces, particularly their contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Senakunjo, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent and laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban to pay homage to the martyrs.