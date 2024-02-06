23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
CJCSC, Saudi Defence Minister discuss strategic, security issues

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed strategic and security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza met the Saudi Defence Minister during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in connection with the Second World Defence Show.

The CJCSC also visited stalls of different organisations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at the event.

The Chairman also held meetings with Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwailiand and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter.

