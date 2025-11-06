CJCSC General Shamshad meets Sultan of Brunei, discusses defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, during his official visit to Brunei, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

CJCSC also held separate meetings with Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at PM’s office and Minister of Defence-II and Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Additionally, CJCSC also visited KDB DARULAMAN at Muara Naval Base and Defence Academy Royal Brunei Armed Forces, where he delivered a talk on “Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability” and interacted with the students of Command and Staff course including officers from 19 foreign countries, it further said.

According to ISPR, during meetings, both sides discussed evolving global and regional security environment.

The Chairman JCSC underscored Pakistan’s cordial relations with Brunei Darussalam and expressed his commitment to further strengthen military-to-military ties and defence cooperation.

The Sultan and civil-military leadership of Brunei Darussalam appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Upon arrival at Headquarters Royal Brunei Armed Forces, a smartly turned-out military contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the CJCSC.