CJCSC visits National Aerospace Science & Technology Park

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), a strategic project led by Pakistan Air Force.

On the occasion, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu elaborated on the park’s vision to become one of the world’s premier Aerospace, Cyber, and Computing clusters, fostering an environment of cutting-edge design, research and development.

The CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza termed National Aerospace Science and Technology Park as a project of national and strategic significance that would reap multi-dimensional benefits for the country.

He emphasized that the NASTP is poised to catalyze technological progress and enhance our national self-reliance. General Mirza praised the efforts of Pakistan Air Force and its skilled personnel in the achievement of this unprecedented milestone in record time.

