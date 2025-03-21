CJP calls JCP meeting to consider LHC judges’ elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Friday called the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on April 8, ARY News reported.

The JCP meeting will consider elevating two judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Commission will deliberate upon the names of five senior judges from Lahore High Court and select two for elevation.

Read More: Four SC judges urge CJP to halt new judges appointments in apex court

Four Supreme Court judges, earlier penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, asking him to suspend new appointments to the court until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is made.

The judges, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, expressed concerns that new appointments could create ‘controversy and undermine the court’s legitimacy’.

The judges argued that the appointment of new judges could be perceived as “court packing” and may impact the outcome of the 26th Amendment case. They also pointed out that the Islamabad High Court’s seniority list has been altered without the judges taking oath, which is a ‘mandatory’ requirement.

The judges also requested that the appointment of new judges be delayed until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is made. They also questioned why the court is being put in this situation and whose agenda is being served by rushing the appointment process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has updated its seniority list after the recent appointment of new judges. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has taken the position of senior-most judge, following the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.