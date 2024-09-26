CJP ‘responds’ to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s letter on Practice and Procedure Committee

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, has responded to a letter from Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on the Practice and Procedure Committee, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had earlier refused to participate in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Committee’s meeting, expressing his concerns over the presidential ordinance.

Sources reveal that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had raised objections in his letter, particularly regarding the exclusion of Justice Muneeb Akhtar from the committee. In response, Chief Justice Isa has sent a letter addressing these concerns.

Justice Shah underscored the importance of collegial decision-making within the judiciary, a principle that he argued has been compromised by the recent changes. “The principle of collegial working stands as a cornerstone for ensuring justice, fairness, and the larger good of the people who seek its intervention.

The concentration of ultimate administrative powers in the hands of a single individual, such as the Chief Justice, runs counter to the ideals of democratic governance and judicial fairness,” he wrote, citing the Supreme Court’s own ruling in the Raja Amer case.

While the contents of CJP Isa’s letter have not been made public, they remain significant developments within the judiciary.