CJP Justice Yahya Afridi ‘appoints’ staff to his office

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi Thursday appointed important staff to his office, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, senior private secretary Muhammad Yasin has been appointed secretary to CJP Justice Yahya Afirdi, while senior private secretary Muhammad Arif has been appointed executive officer to CJP Afridi.

The sources further said that new registrar SC will also be appointed soon.

Justice Yahya Afridi was sworn in as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan, last week.

He was administered the oath of office by President Asif Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir were also in attendance, along with all judges of the apex court.

Justice Yahya Afridi is serving in the top judicial office for the next three years following the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, following which the notification for Justice Afridi’s appointment was read out.

Read more: President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as 30th CJP

Who is Justice Yahya Afridi?

Mr Justice Yahya Afridi was born in Dera Ismail Khan on 23rd January 1965. He belongs to the Adam Khel section of the Afridi tribe located in the Kohat Frontier Region and is a resident of Village Babari Banda, District Kohat. He belongs to a family steeped in a tradition of public service.

His Lordship received his early education at Aitchison College, Lahore. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Government College Lahore and later obtained his Masters of Arts degree in Economics from Punjab University, Lahore.

After being awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship, Justice Afridi completed his LL.M. from Jesus College at the University of Cambridge. He was subsequently selected for a scholarship program for Young Commonwealth Lawyers at the Institute of Legal Studies in London.

His Lordship interned at Fox & Gibbons, Solicitors, in London, before returning to Pakistan where he joined Orr, Dignam & Co. in Karachi as an Associate. Yahya Afridi went on to start his private practice in Peshawar and lectured at Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar where he taught International Law, Labour Law and Administrative Law.

Justice Yahya Afridi enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1990 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004.

He served as an Assistant Advocate General for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a Federal Counsel for the government of Pakistan while in practice.

He was elevated to the bench of the Peshawar High Court as Additional Judge in 2010 and was confirmed as a Judge of the Peshawar High Court on 15th March 2012.