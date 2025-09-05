CJP Afridi 'summons' SC full court meeting to review amendments in rules

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi Friday, summoned a full court meeting of the Supreme Court on September 8, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the SC full court meeting will focus on a single-point agenda — reviewing amendments made to the Supreme Court Rules 2025.

Sources confirmed that the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association has already submitted written proposals to the court, which also include a demand for the reversal of the recently increased court fees.

So far, no judge has submitted suggestions for changes to the rules, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

The Supreme Court Rules 2025 were previously approved through circulation and passed by a majority vote.

However, some dissenting judges had maintained that the rules should have been approved in a Full Court session. Despite their reservations, no formal proposals have been put forward even after 15 days, the sources added.

The upcoming Full Court will deliberate on the Supreme Court Bar’s recommendations.

Prior to the administrative session, a ceremony marking the beginning of the new judicial year will be held in the Supreme Court, during which a facilitation center will also be inaugurated, sources revealed.