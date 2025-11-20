CJP Yahya Afridi to chair SJC meeting on December 2

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has convened the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) meeting on December 2, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, there will be three important meetings of SJC on December 2.

The commission has issued the agenda for all three sessions, which will be held at the Supreme Court.

According to the agenda, the first meeting will take place at 1:30 PM, the second at 2:00 PM, and the third at 2:30 PM.

The first session will review the appointment of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, with consideration of the names of the three most senior judges for the position.

The second meeting will deliberate on the appointment of the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, where the top three senior judges will also be evaluated for elevation.

In the third session, the commission will consider the appointment of a judge from the Islamabad High Court to the Supreme Court.

The names of the first three senior judges — Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will be taken up for discussion.