CJP’s NOC mandatory for SC judges’ travel: Presidential Order

ISLAMABAD: The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan would now require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for travelling abroad.

A Presidential Order recently promulgated by President Asif Ali Zardari, which is called as Supreme Court Judges (Leave, Pension and Privileges) (Amendment) Order 2025.

The amended para 14 of the order says that the CJP has been empowered to grant or refuse leave, within Pakistan, or to revoke or curtail leave already granted to the judges.

Following the amendment, a General Standing Order was issued by the apex court Registrar, which says that the whole time of a judge is at the disposal of the Supreme Court including leave, vacation and holidays.

The SOPs say that the CJP shall exercise these powers with due diligence and in the interest of public service. All kinds of leave shall be sought in advance, supported by cogent reasons.

According to SOPs, while proceeding abroad “No Objection Certificate” shall be sought from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. A judge, while on leave/vacation, shall provide his current address and contact details.

And only in case of official visits abroad, the foreign ministry will be requested for necessary facilitation and protocol.