Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys battle demons in Netflix's 'The Beast in Me'

The new Netflix series, The Beast In Me is the latest drama getting people talking.

The show has been created by Gabe Rotter. The limited series consists of stars Claire Danes as the acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs, who is mourning the death of her young son and has withdrawn from public life, unable to write the follow-up to her celebrated debut novel.

A strange inspiration comes in the form of the arrival of a new neighbour, Matthew Rhys’ Nile Jarvis, a real estate mogul who she learns was once the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife.

Aggie finds herself hunting for the truth behind the mystery, but is unaware of the potential danger that lies in store.