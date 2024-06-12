web analytics
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Clash between two groups leaves four-years-old dead in Sukkur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
SUKKUR: A violent clash between two groups of tribes resulted in the tragic death of a 4-year-old child in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Patni police station where the two tribes engaged in the fight, resulting in serious injuries of four women, who were assaulted with stones and sticks during the dispute.

In addition to the fatality and injuries, the police have reported that a child was abducted amidst the chaos.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from a relationship issue, escalating tensions to the point of violence.

