Clashed with Israeli troops who tried to infiltrate Lebanon: Hezbollah

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said Wednesday it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah fighters confronted “an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh… and clashed with them”, a statement said, adding separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery.

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

Israeli media reports said as many as 100 missiles had been launched.

Iran has vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The firing of missiles came after Israel said its troops had launched ground raids into Lebanon, describing them as limited. The Israeli campaign in Lebanon is the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.