Four dead over property dispute in Bannu

BANNU: At least four dead in clashes over a property dispute in Bannu city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Landhi Jalandhar area of Bannu where two groups opened fire at each other and killed four.

In a separate incident, at least five people killed in Chamkani area of Peshawar over a property dispute.

The police officials said that the incident occurred in Peshawar where two groups opened fire and killed five over a property dispute between two groups.

Police have registered an FIR stating the dispute was ongoing between the two groups for a long time.

It is important to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity or land dispute have occurred previously.

Earlier, four people were shot dead and a woman injured by their rivals in Peshawar on Warsak Road over a land dispute on Saturday, police and rescue sources said.

The police, in a statement, said that the victims were working in their fields when they came across their rivals.

Upon altercation, both the parties opened indiscriminate firing at each other which resulted in killing of four people while a woman suffered bullet injuries.

The dead were shifted to the Peshawar headquarters hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They said the accused fled after the killings while an investigation was launched into the incident.