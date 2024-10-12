Women, children among 11 dead in Kurram clashes

KURRAM: At least 11 people lost their life after clashes erupted between two tribes in Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the 11 dead also include children and women whereas six others also sustained injuries.

Last month, at least seven people dead in a firing incident over a land dispute in Lower Kurram district.

The incident occurred in the lower Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the police are making efforts for a ceasefire between the two groups.

In a separate development, the security forces gunned down seven khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

It added that five khwarij were also injured in the IBO.

“During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, resulting in seven terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij being sent to hell, while five others were injured,” the ISPR said.

It read that the hideouts of khwarij were destructed and a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives have been recovered.