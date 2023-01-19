Class 12 student stabs govt school teacher

A spine-chilling incident has been reported in India’s Delhi, where a student stabbed a government school teacher with a knife.

The accused student named Juvenile was currently 12 grade in his college, stabbed a government school teacher in the stomach.

The teacher was immediately rushed to the B.L. Kapoor hospital in Delhi for treatment.

According to Delhi police officials, a case was registered against the boy under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Indian police have detained the boy for stabbing the teacher, meanwhile, the murder weapon has been recovered, adding that further investigation is currently underway.

