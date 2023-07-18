33.9 C
Class 8 student beaten by teachers over homework, dies

Web Desk
By Web Desk
In a shocking incident, a class 8 student lost his life after being beaten by his teachers over incomplete homework in India.

The deceased identified as Krishna Chauhan was a student of Fort View School in Gwalior.

The incident reportedly took place on July 12, when Krishna showed up at school with incomplete homework.

Despite the family’s explicit instructions against physical punishment. On July 12, Akbar Khan made the boy sit like a “human chicken,” while Sonu Shrivastav forcefully struck him with a stick, causing considerable pain.

Following this incident, the child collapsed on his way home, experiencing vomiting.

The kid was admitted to a hospital from July 12, where he breathed his last on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against the teachers under IPC Section 304 and Juvenile Justice Act Section 75.

The boy died during the course of treatment after which his parents filed a complaint against two teachers of the school, the police officer said.

