Class 8 student commits suicide after father scolded her for using cellphone

A 13-year-old female student of Class 8 committed suicide after the father scolded for excessive use of cellphone in Indian city of Hyderabad.

A 13-year-old girl namely Ishika Mandal, who was studying eighth grade in a private school in Hyderabad’s Noor Nagar neighbourhood, committed suicide after being scolded by her parents for spending most of the time with cellphone and not studying well.

The deceased girl’s father Sanjeeb Mandal from West Bengal works as an electrician.

The incident was reportedly taken place in the vicinity of the Banjara Hills police station.

Related: Teenager commits suicide after family taunts him over PUBG loss

According to the local media reports, she went to her bedroom after school as usual and started using her cellphone. Despite being reprimanded several times, Ishika did not stop looting at her mobile phone.

When her parents treated her strictly for listening to them, she went to her bedroom and committed suicide by hanging herself on the ceiling fan on Sunday wee hours.

Police launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case.

In August, a 14-year-old boy committed suicide after his mother scolded him for excessive use of his phone.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Telangana, where a 14-year-old boy named Sai Charan took his life after his mother scolded him for spending excessive time on his cell phone.

Related: Teenage boy commits suicide after playing PUBG all night long



Despite his mother’s advice to focus on his studies, Charan was unable to cope with the scolding and hanged himself in his house while alone.

When the mother returned home she discovered the distressing scene, finding the door closed. With the help of neighbors, they broke down the door and found Charan’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

The local police were informed, and they promptly arrived at the scene, transferring the body to Jagtial Hospital for post-mortem and initiating an investigation.