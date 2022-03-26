Class 9 student brutally tortured for not learning lesson

CHOWK SARWAR SHAHEED: A Class 9 student has been brutally tortured by the school teacher for not learning lesson in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed city of Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A school teacher has brutally tortured and wounded a Class 9 student, Muhammad Subhan, in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed city. The student was shifted to a hospital in wounded condition.

Subhan’s hand was affected due to the inhumane torture, whereas, torture marks were also found on his back.

The parents of the affected student demanded strict action against the accused teacher.

Earlier in the month, several girl students had accused their school teacher of sexual harassment and immoral acts in a suburban village of Punjab’s Okara district.

More than eight girl students of Class III had complained about being subjected to sexual harassment by a teacher of a government primary school in Okara suburban village, 20/4-L.

They alleged that the teacher namely Sabir used to do immoral acts while giving tuition after school hours. The girl students aged from 5 to 10 years informed their parents regarding the immoral acts of Sabir.

The parents of the girls told the media that the teacher used to show obscene videos to the students and perform immoral acts with their children. The heinous crime was allegedly continued for the last seven months.

The parents of the girls had staged a protest at the school and demanded the administration to immediately terminate the educator.

