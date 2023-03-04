Class 9 student ends life as school bars her from exam over non-payment

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after a private school refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees, the incident was reported from India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

According to Indian police reports, a probe has been ordered on the complaint of family members against the school management.

The girl’s father, Ashok Kumar, in his complaint stated that due to some financial constraints, he was unable to deposit the school fee of her daughter. Kumar claimed that he had sought some time to submit the fees but the school administration allegedly did not let her daughter take the exam on Friday.

He said his daughter was hurt and allegedly hanged herself after returning home.

Comments