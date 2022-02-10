Classes to resume at Karachi University after teachers end protest

KARACHI: The teachers at Karachi University have announced to resume classes from Friday after successful talks with the Sindh government on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

Minister for Boards and Universities Ismail Rahu while announcing the success of the talks said that they have agreed to promotions of teachers on merit and no injustice would be meted out to them.

“Teachers have a key role to play in the education system,” he said and added, “Without them, the academic activities could not proceed.”

It is pertinent to mention here that protesting teachers at the Karachi University refused to end the boycott of their classes after holding a round of talks with the Sindh government over their demand for resignation of secretary boards and universities.

Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has announced the resumption of the academic session at the varsities after the talks however, the teachers have rejected his announcement and said that they have yet to call off their protest.

“The minister has assured us of accepting our demands by Wednesday evening,” the KU Teachers Society (KUTS) said and added that they would announce their future course of action to in general body meeting tomorrow.

Previously, the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) announced to suspend academic activities across public universities in Sindh on Thursday over interference of the secretary boards and universities.

