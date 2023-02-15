Classes remain suspended in KU due to teachers’ boycott

KARACHI: On the call of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), academic activities remained suspended as the teaching staff continued their protest on Wednesday.

The suspension of academic activities at KU has left the students perturbed. Students organisations Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Peoples Students Federation (PSF) condemned the teachers. They said that KU has been suffering from administrative and financial crises for a long time.

The KU staff have been demanding the release of the complete selection board schedule of the 2019 advertisement, requested the chancellor to withdraw the management’s case against the appointments in the Department of Mass Communication and the immediate release of salaries of January of these teachers.

The general body meeting of the Karachi University Teachers’ Association, which was held at the Arts Auditorium under the chairmanship of the President of the Association, Dr Saleha Rehman, announced that if the demands are not met by Friday, a press conference will be held, and the dismissal of the Sheikh-ul-Jamia and the director of finance will be demanded.

“If a complete schedule of the 2019 selection boards wasn’t released by Friday, we will hold a presser (on the campus) and demand resignation of the vice chancellor and the director finance, tated the resolution unanimously passed by the house.

It is worth mentioning here that the prevailing crisis at the Karachi University (KU) worsened on Monday when a Kuts general body meeting gave the deadline and decided that teachers would boycott all academic and administrative activities unless a schedule of the selection boards was released.

