Classes resume at KU after teachers postpone boycott of classes

KARACHI: Academic activities resumed at University of Karachi (KU) as teachers postponed their boycott of classes continuing for the past two weeks.

The decision to postpone boycott of classes till March 6 was taken at a general body meeting of the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts), which was attended by over 300 teachers.

“In the larger interest of students, we are putting off the boycott until March 6. If our demands are not fulfilled by this date, teachers will be forced to suspend academic activities again,” says a resolution passed unanimously by the house chaired by Kuts president Prof Solaha Rahman.

The forum also demanded that selection boards be held three times a week, and a complete list of their schedule was announced.

The resolution also included demands for the appointment of a permanent director of finance, payment of pending dues for evening classes.

The KU staff have been demanding the release of the complete selection board schedule of the 2019 advertisement, requested the chancellor to withdraw the management’s case against the appointments in the Department of Mass Communication and the immediate release of salaries of January of these teachers.

It is worth mentioning here that the prevailing crisis at Karachi University (KU) worsened earlier this month when a Kuts general body meeting gave the deadline and decided that teachers would boycott all academic and administrative activities unless a schedule of the selection boards was released.

