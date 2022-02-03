Classes remain suspended at KU as teachers’ protest enters 3rd day

KARACHI: The protest of Karachi University (KU) Teachers Association on Thursday entered 3rd day against the behaviour of the secretary Universities and Boards Department, Mureed Rahimon, ARY News reported.

Despite passage of three days to the suspension of academic activities at the KU, the Sindh government nor the uni’s administration has contacted the protesting teachers.

The students are facing hardships due to the suspension of the academic activities.

The teachers of Karachi University believe the secretary board attacked the university’s sovereignty by deliberately suspending the selection board that was to be convened on December 31.

KUTS also demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity.

A meeting of the association would be held today (Thursday) to discuss the future course of action, KUTS President Dr Shah Ali Al-Qadr said. It is pertinent to mention here that the KU had been deprived of a permanent vice chancellor for the last three years

