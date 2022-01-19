Classes upto grade six to follow 50pc attendance in Lahore: Murad Raas

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Wednesday announced to open schools upto grade six across Lahore with 50 percent attendance amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the minister mentioned that the announcement was only meant for Lahore where the positivity ratio is the second-highest in the country after Karachi.

He shared that classes upto grade six in all public and private schools will be staggered with only 50 percent of students attending the classes each day from January 20th through January 31st, 2022.

In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) starting tomorrow January 20th through January 31st, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 19, 2022



“Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule,” he said and urged the people to follow COVID SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced Wednesday a string of restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A session of the country’s nerve centre for Covid response with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair approved imposing restrictions from Jan 20 till Jan 31.

According to restrictions meant for schools, classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in cities having an infection rate of over 10n percent. In other cities, however, schools will remain open with full attendance and students over the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, vaccination of students above 12 years will be compulsory from February 1.

